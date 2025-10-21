New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,773 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of TTM Technologies worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 249.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth $229,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,799.66. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wajid Ali purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,252. This trade represents a 35.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,477 shares of company stock worth $2,867,405. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

