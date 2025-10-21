Analyzing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Douglas Elliman”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 3.29 N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.23 -$76.32 million ($0.74) -3.45

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman.

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 9.09% 1.37% 0.75% Douglas Elliman -5.98% -7.11% -2.27%

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also engages in the distribution and sale of cargo security straps and tie-downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Randolph, Vermont.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

