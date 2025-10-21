13,864 Shares in Franklin Focused Growth ETF $FFOG Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 645.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,831 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 139,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA FFOG opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

About Franklin Focused Growth ETF

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

