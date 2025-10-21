AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $6.7367 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AutoNation Trading Up 0.9%
NYSE:AN opened at $216.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 51.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 631,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,439,000 after purchasing an additional 215,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 10.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 42.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2,297.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
