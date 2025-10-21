Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 468.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.49.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

