Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 315.4% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.89.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of KNSL opened at $442.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $531.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $446.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business had revenue of $458.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

