Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 2,302 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,801,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,923,000 after buying an additional 1,907,414 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,158,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,362,000 after buying an additional 2,950,372 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 946,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,506,000 after buying an additional 81,469 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,219.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 888,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,325,000 after buying an additional 849,870 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,958.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 585,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,851,000 after buying an additional 616,890 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

