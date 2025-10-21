Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.6838 billion for the quarter. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Polaris Stock Up 1.2%

Polaris stock opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.08. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -142.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 564.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 553,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 157,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 677.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.42.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

See Also

