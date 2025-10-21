Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.98 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 181 ($2.43). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 182.60 ($2.45), with a volume of 944,998 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Premier Foods from GBX 230 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price target on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.

The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 186.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 193.98.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Tim Elliott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 per share, with a total value of £1,870. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

