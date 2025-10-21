Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.45 and traded as low as C$2.21. Burcon NutraScience shares last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 1,321 shares trading hands.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. With over 285 issued patents and more than 250 additional patent applications, that have been developed over a span of more than twenty years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more.

