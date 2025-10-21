Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $637,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 41,083 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $67.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.37. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $83.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Green Brick Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, COO Jed Dolson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,031,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 258,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,781,679.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.