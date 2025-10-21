Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 148.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.86.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.71 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 70.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

