TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.08 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 94.10 ($1.26). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 95.50 ($1.28), with a volume of 208,244 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 98 to GBX 105 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 98 target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 96.

The firm has a market cap of £169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications.

TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification.

