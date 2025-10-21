Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.26. Radio One shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 19,717 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Radio One alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Radio One

Radio One Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,054.66. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.