Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.26. Radio One shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 19,717 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Report on Radio One
Radio One Stock Performance
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $91.63 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 220,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $181,138.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 234,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,054.66. This represents a 48.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Radio One
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radio One
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.