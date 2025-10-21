Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 26,450 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust $GUT

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GUT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 64.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 14,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 958,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Down 1.3%

GUT opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

