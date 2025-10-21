Head to Head Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI)

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get FluoroPharma Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -4.30% -9.78% -4.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $238.38 million 0.45 -$6.76 million ($0.24) -10.21

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and Quipt Home Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FluoroPharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FluoroPharma Medical and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $3.15, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

(Get Free Report)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for FluoroPharma Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FluoroPharma Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.