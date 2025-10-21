Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,262,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,459,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,566,000 after purchasing an additional 39,545 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,511,000 after buying an additional 87,965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

