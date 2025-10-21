Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF $FNDC Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.92.

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

