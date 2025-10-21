Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unifirst were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unifirst by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unifirst by 59.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Unifirst in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unifirst in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifirst during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $152.00 target price on shares of Unifirst and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Unifirst from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on Unifirst in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Unifirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unifirst presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Unifirst Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $171.30 on Tuesday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12-month low of $156.21 and a 12-month high of $243.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Unifirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

