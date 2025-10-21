Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

BTC stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

