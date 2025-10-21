VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.99. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 51,436 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VOC Energy Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VOC Energy Trust has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.32.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 88.65% and a return on equity of 83.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

