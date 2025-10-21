Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Genmab A/S by 102.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,710,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,816,000 after buying an additional 2,895,179 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 112.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after buying an additional 665,893 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 111.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,080,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after buying an additional 569,345 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 165.9% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 601,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 374,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $4,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Guggenheim upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 37.53%.The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

