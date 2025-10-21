Curbline Properties (CURB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $43.2880 million for the quarter. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Curbline Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Down 0.1%

Curbline Properties stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Curbline Properties Dividend Announcement

Curbline Properties announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Curbline Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Curbline Properties by 28.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 120.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 437.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Curbline Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CURB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curbline Properties to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.