Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,305 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.2% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.2% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $225.63 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, August 29th. BNP Paribas set a $177.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.