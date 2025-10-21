Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $751,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 95.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 211.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $40.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $45.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The firm had revenue of $246.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.