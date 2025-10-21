Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,609,000 after acquiring an additional 220,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,414,000 after purchasing an additional 186,613 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $172.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.23. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.