Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 34,760 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

JMBS opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $46.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.87.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Articles

