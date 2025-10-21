Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.4%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

