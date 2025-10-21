Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pure Storage by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Pure Storage by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 221.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $95.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,111 shares of company stock valued at $51,703,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Pure Storage Company Profile



Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

