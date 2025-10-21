Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $IBUF

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 156,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3,520.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly alerts:

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUF opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.23. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $28.79.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF - Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.