Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 161 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EOG opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.