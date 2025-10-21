Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.68.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UBER stock opened at $93.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

