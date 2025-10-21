apricus wealth LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

apricus wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE GS opened at $763.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.38 and a 52 week high of $825.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $766.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,608 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.31, for a total value of $4,706,944.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,876,426.56. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,323 shares of company stock worth $28,111,828. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.