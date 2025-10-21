OP Bancorp (OPBK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $23.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 million.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.70. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in OP Bancorp by 118.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 960.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 127,330 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in OP Bancorp by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in OP Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $339,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPBK. Zacks Research lowered shares of OP Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OP Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OP Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

