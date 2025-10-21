Isabella Bank (ISBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Isabella Bank stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.12. Isabella Bank has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Isabella Bank from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

