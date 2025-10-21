Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $369.0720 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price objective on Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $14,521,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 335,064 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 268,023 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 375,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 180,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $5,014,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

