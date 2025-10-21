Hasbro (HAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $1.3458 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.85. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $2,193,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.