Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,108 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,398,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 300,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.97. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.