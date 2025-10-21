MGO One Seven LLC Sells 102 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $200.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.62. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 1-year low of $155.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.