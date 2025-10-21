Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $43,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $122,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 17.4% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

