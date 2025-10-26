Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NSC opened at $280.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.78 and its 200 day moving average is $262.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.