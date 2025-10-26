Workday, Inc. $WDAY Holdings Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 128.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Workday by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $242.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $24,342,310.98. This trade represents a 42.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

