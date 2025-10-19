Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,839 iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $DVYE

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVYE. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2%

DVYE stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $944.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

