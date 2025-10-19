Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up 2.3% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 17,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of PSX stock opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.79. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

