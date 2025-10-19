Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $185.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average is $175.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

