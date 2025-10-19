Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP is Magnolia Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Magnolia Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 675,331 shares during the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners makes up approximately 10.4% of Magnolia Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC owned about 2.02% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $67,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,250,000 after buying an additional 142,071 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,847,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $14,190,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 494,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 210,644 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 target price on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

