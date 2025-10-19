DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 398,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX opened at $70.31 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.