DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.50 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

