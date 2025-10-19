Disciplined Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 198.8% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI opened at $47.76 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

