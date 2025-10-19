DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Finally, May Barnhard Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $289.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.22 and a 200-day moving average of $276.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

